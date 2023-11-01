Ronan McNamee was Tyrone's 'Mr Dependable'

His early career intersected with the latter part of Gormley’s, with McNamee handed his Championship debut out of nowhere alongside him in the half-back line for the 2012 qualifier defeat to Kerry in Killarney.“I was pulled into the showers in Killarney before the game and told by Mickey Harte and Tony Donnelly that I was going to be picking up Paul Galvin,” recalled McNamee earlier this year.

“Ronan wasn’t one for stepping back, definitely not, even at that early stage in his career,” says Gormley. “He wanted to set the tone in games. You could see that that day and that’s the way he played in his career.”

“He was, from my recollection, always willing to learn,” Gormley explains. “He was always willing to push himself as much as he could and he definitely, definitely did that. He rose to the top of the tree within a short space of time and that shows you what his mentality was like. He really wanted to push on and better himself and he definitely did that.

“He seemed to be the leader of the defence, organising and communicating a lot and he was a great reader of the game. He was smart. His positional sense was very, very good. Albeit McNamee played just one League game this year as he came back from injury, he started each of Tyrone’s six Championship ties and didn’t appear to be on borrowed time.

“Everybody has different circumstances or different situations to look after outside of football so maybe Ronan just felt it was his time to go. However, Gormley doesn’t believe that Tyrone are now entering a transitional period on the back of two poor Championship campaigns in succession.

