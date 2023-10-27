Ronan Keating's wife Storm marks special day after 'bearing two British babies'

Ronan Keating and his wife Storm are celebrating a special day as the Australian-born model officially becomes a British citizen.

The 41-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday to share the exciting news with her followers, posting a sweet video of her with the Boyzone singer in honour of the milestone. Storm, who is originally from the rural town of Childers in Queensland, emigrated to London in 2012 to work as a producer-director on The Voice UK and has been based in the UK ever since. She married Ronan in 2015 after meeting him four years prior on The X Factor Australia, and in 2017, they welcomed their first child together, son Cooper Archer. They went on have a second child, daughter Coco, in 2020.

"After living in England for 11 years and bearing two British babies, I have pledged my allegiance to the King and can now proudly call myself officially a #britishcitizen," she captioned her latest video on social media, which includes a reel of highlights from the important day. In the short clip, Storm can be seen taking the pledge of allegiance to King Charles III before being presented with a decadent red cake in a fancy restaurant. headtopics.com

Always one to nail the dress code, Storm went for a grey tweed jacket with a pair of black slacks and a white shirt for the special service. Ronan looked equally dapper, donning a beige suit with a maroon turtleneck as he attended in support of his beloved wife.

The VIP couple live together in a £5 million mansion in Hertfordshire, complete with a swimming pool, an enormous garden and a tennis court. They purchased the swish pad in 2016 and have made numerous renovations to the property over the years in the bid to achieve a "completely zero carbon home. headtopics.com

