Ronan Keating pays loving tribute to ‘his girl’ Storm as she celebrates birthday

As always, Ronan Keating has penned a beautiful tribute to his stunning wife Storm as she celebrates her birthday today.

The singer took to Instagram this morning, sharing a fun reel of his adoring wife with their children along with some pretty heartfelt words.“She is my other eyes that can see above the clouds: my other ears that hear above the winds.

READ MORE : Ronan Keating thanks public for support after brother Ciarán's passing as he takes time to 'heal' "She is the part of me that can reach out into the sea. When I succeed, she brags. Without her, I am only another man. With her I am all-powerful. She is loyalty itself. Her presence by my side is protection against my fears of dark and unknown things. She has promised to wait for me…whenever…wherever - in case I need her. headtopics.com

And I expect I will - as I always have. She is my love. - Gene Hill (Abbreviated) Happy birthday my love. Found these words and adopted them a little. They are pretty damn perfect for my girl. Love you always. “Ronan and Storm Keating step out with kids and Ronan's rarely seen siblings

View gallery Ronan and Storm met in 2011 and wed in a lavish ceremony in East Lothian, Scotland, back in 2015. They share two children together Copper and Coco while Ronan has three older children Jack, Missy and Ali from his previous marriage. Earlier this year the pair became grandparents when Ronan’s eldest son Jack became dad to a little girl called Maya Ann Keating. headtopics.com

The couple, who last year did a fun family shoot with RSVP magazine, regularly show their love and support for each other on their social channels as they navigate through their busy schedules. Ronan regulars commends Storm for keeping the family together and being his rock.Get the latest RSVP headlines straight to your inbox for free by signing up to our newsletter

Read more:

RSVPMagazine »

Ronan Keating's wife Storm marks special day after 'bearing two British babies'Ronan Keating's wife Storm celebrated a special day on Thursday as the Australian-born model and TV producer officially became a British citizen after 11 years of living in England Read more ⮕

Storm Keating slams glazing company for 'appalling behaviour' in lengthy rantStorm was less than impressed with one company's work on her family home as she shared a picture of her two children drawing pictures from condensation on one of her windows Read more ⮕

Saoirse Ronan named as first Irish Film Institute ambassador'Our industry is going from strength to strength through the incredible projects being produced at home and abroad by Irish filmmakers.' Read more ⮕

Mairead Ronan said it felt nice leaving Ireland’s Fittest Family on own termsThe radio and TV presenter made the decision to end her ten-year tenure hosting the popular RTÉ show this season in order to spend more time with her kids - Dara, 16, Eliza, six, and Bonnie, five. Read more ⮕

Mairead Ronan admits she had no regrets about leaving Ireland's Fittest FamilyAfter ten years as host, the presenter shared back in April that she would not be returning to the hit show. Read more ⮕

Weather expert warns of 'powerful jet stream' that could bring a storm our wayThundery downpours are predicted for the next couple of days making for a miserable bank holiday weekend for many but a weather expert has also warned that a storm could be brewing Read more ⮕