Roche ordered to compensate whistleblower for penalisation

Global pharma giant Roche has been ordered to pay a whistleblower €8,000 in compensation for penalising him after he made a protected disclosure to the State medicines regulator. Ruling on statutory complaints by the whistleblower, a Workplace Relations Commission adjudicator said it was"concerning" that the penalisation occurred"as there are few private sector organisations which can have a greater impact on public safety and welfare than a pharmaceutical company".

He wrote it was also"concerning" that the ex-CEO of its Irish subsidiary tried to get staff to"agree on a version of events" with an inspection looming"rather than recognise that had an individual obligation to engage with the regulator truthfully". Dr Bruno Seigle-Murandi had claimed he was pressured by the ex-Roche Ireland boss, Pierre-Alain Dellay to"lie" to the HPRA and take responsibility for an earlier letter in which the firm said there was no need to recall non-compliant marketing literature in which he had identified a patient safety risk – something he insisted he would"never" put his name t

