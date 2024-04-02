Roberto Lopes shines with a flying header to secure victory for Shamrock Rovers

Stephen Bradley says he grounded match-winner Roberto Lopes for Shamrock Rovers’ trip to Waterford because of his recent jet-setting antics. But he wasn’t surprised to see the centre-half pop up with a flying header to earn the Hoops three more valuable points. Lopes was benched for the RSC clash after a recent heavy workload, which included two games for Cape Verde in Saudi Arabia, in the new FIFA Series tournament.

He started their 1-0 wins against Guyana and Equatorial Guinea in Jeddah on March 21 and 25 respectively, and then completed another 90 minutes in last Friday’s 3-1 win over Bohemians. However, plans to give him a rest were upended when an injury to Lee Grace just 31 minutes into the Waterford game forced him into the fray. Lopes showed his value to the team with an excellent display in the centre of defence and with a stunning headed winner 19 minutes from tim

