Robert Pattinson Admits he’s Addicted to Reading Gossip About Himself and K-Stew

The Twilight actor has revealed that he can't help reading all the gossip surrounding his recent split from long-term girlfriend Kristen Stewart.You’d think that reading about Kristen Stewart would be the last thing that Robert Pattinson wants to do, but apparently theactor has admitted that he’s become addicted to reading gossip about his ex and her cheating scandal.
R-Patz, who is rumoured to be selling the Los Angeles house that he once shared with the actress, can’t resist reading up on the latest news about their relationship dramas. “Yeah I read it. It’s my life. You sort of want to read it. You feel like you need to read it,” said Rob, speaking to“It’s one of those things where you keep picking a scab. You know you shouldn’t be doing it, but it’s a weird kind of addiction. You desperately want to stop,” he added.
The scandal surrounding the couple’s relationship all kicked off back in July when it was revealed that Kristen had been cheating on long-term boyfriend Rob with Rupert Sanders, the married director of her filmAnd while Rob admits that his habit of reading gossip isn’t probably one of the healthiest ways to get over a break up, he has said that he has learned to laugh about some of the gossip.“It’s is pretty funny. My life is kind of ridiculous to me. It’s so absurd at times,” he added. headtopics.com
What do you think ladies? Is R-Patz right to be reading all the gossip about him? If you were a celeb would you do the same if you were famous?Feature-homepageHolly Willoughby considering a move abroad after ‘year from hell’
Chloe Burrows admits she and Toby Aromolaran were asked back on Love IslandChloe Burrows has admitted that she and her now ex and Love Island co-star Toby Aromolaran were asked to go back on to the show. Read more ⮕