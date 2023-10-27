Robert Pattinson Admits he’s Addicted to Reading Gossip About Himself and K-Stew

The Twilight actor has revealed that he can't help reading all the gossip surrounding his recent split from long-term girlfriend Kristen Stewart.You’d think that reading about Kristen Stewart would be the last thing that Robert Pattinson wants to do, but apparently theactor has admitted that he’s become addicted to reading gossip about his ex and her cheating scandal.

R-Patz, who is rumoured to be selling the Los Angeles house that he once shared with the actress, can’t resist reading up on the latest news about their relationship dramas. “Yeah I read it. It’s my life. You sort of want to read it. You feel like you need to read it,” said Rob, speaking to“It’s one of those things where you keep picking a scab. You know you shouldn’t be doing it, but it’s a weird kind of addiction. You desperately want to stop,” he added.

The scandal surrounding the couple’s relationship all kicked off back in July when it was revealed that Kristen had been cheating on long-term boyfriend Rob with Rupert Sanders, the married director of her filmAnd while Rob admits that his habit of reading gossip isn’t probably one of the healthiest ways to get over a break up, he has said that he has learned to laugh about some of the gossip.“It’s is pretty funny. My life is kind of ridiculous to me. It’s so absurd at times,” he added. headtopics.com

What do you think ladies? Is R-Patz right to be reading all the gossip about him? If you were a celeb would you do the same if you were famous?Feature-homepageHolly Willoughby considering a move abroad after ‘year from hell’

Read more:

Herdotie »

Dan Osborne Admits ‘It’s Hard To Say’ If Pregnant Eastenders Actress Is ‘The One’The website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Kris Jenner Reveals Why She Cheated On Robert KardashianAs for why Kris Jenner engaged in the affair, the momager reflected on her actions in the episode. 'I made a huge mistake' Read more ⮕

Chloe Burrows admits she and Toby Aromolaran were asked back on Love IslandChloe Burrows has admitted that she and her now ex and Love Island co-star Toby Aromolaran were asked to go back on to the show. Read more ⮕

NatWest admits to ‘serious failings’ over treatment of Nigel FarageBank promises ‘substantive changes’ to procedures after law firm releases critical report into ‘debanking’ scandal Read more ⮕

Emmerdale shares sweet deleted scene from Robert Sugden and Aaron Dingle’s weddingThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Mairead Ronan admits she had no regrets about leaving Ireland's Fittest FamilyAfter ten years as host, the presenter shared back in April that she would not be returning to the hit show. Read more ⮕