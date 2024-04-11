Road Safety Event for Mayo Students

Over 1,600 Transition Year students from schools across Mayo will attend a road safety event later today as part of a hard hitting education campaign. The Axa Roadsafe Roadshow comes as more than 60 people have died on Irish roads so far this year. Ireland's new Taoiseach Simon Harris has listed road safety as one of his key areas of priority. The 2024 roadshow comes against the backdrop of some devastating road carnage in recent weeks.

Mayo is the worst affected county so far this year with 8 road deaths. Half of those were under 18. The figures are a stark follow on from 2023 with 188 deaths recorded on our roads, the worst in nearly a decade. Today's event is targeting young drivers and those about to commence their driving career, to take serious responsibility for their own driving behaviour. The consequences of taking risks will be depicted graphically on how a night out can end in tragedy. Students will see and hear what happens when inexperienced and overconfident drivers get behind the wheel of a car without the necessary safety skills required. Last year, almost three quarters of all road deaths occurred on rural roads. Speeding and intoxicated driving are key contributory factors. Statistics show that young males are the group most likely to be involved in a fatal collision. There will be first hand accounts from a Garda, Paramedic, Fire Officer and Emergency Department Consultan

