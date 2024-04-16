Work will be undertaken to enable road cameras to identify mobile phone use and seatbelts, a meeting on road safety has agreed.

Mr Harris met with Liz O’Donnell, Chairperson of the Board of the Road Safety Authority, and Sam Waide, CEO of the Road Safety Authority, with several other senior ministers on Monday evening to discuss the rising level of deaths on Irish roads.Some 63 people have died in road-related incidents so far this year. This is up from 48 on the same period last year.

The delivery of 12 new camera enforcement sites will be progressed in the coming months. This will include three average-speed cameras. The RSA has agreed to spend an additional €3million across 2024 in funding for road safety campaigns and education initiatives. This will start immediately.

Road Safety Road Cameras Mobile Phone Use Seatbelts Irish Roads

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE

Ireland Latest News, Ireland Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Issues allowing cameras to identify phones and seatbelts to be 'resolved'Taoiseach Simon Harris met with Liz O’Donnell, Chairperson of the Board of the Road Safety Authority, and Sam Waide, CEO of the Road Safety Authority, with several other senior ministers on Monday evening to discuss the rising level of deaths on Irish...

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

600 Gardai to start using body cameras within weeksGardai hope the level of abuse and assaults on members will start to reduce once the cameras are operational

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Cobh sword attack: Gardaí trying to identify attacker who left man (32) fighting for his lifeInjured man underwent emergency surgery at Cork University Hospital for life-threatening injuries before being put on a ventilator

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

BBC cameras capture brilliant Ireland celebrations, after fans headed homeAndy Farrell and his Ireland squad clinched back-to-back Six Nations titles, and enjoyed a massive sing-song on the Lansdowne Road pitch.

Source: JOEdotie - 🏆 31. / 51 Read more »

Cameras to capture drivers breaking red lights will be in place by next yearCameras will capture drivers who break red lights, leading to automatic fines

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

New ‘average speed’ traffic cameras to be in place on some national roads by autumnGarda to roll out technology on N2, N3 and N5 followed by new wave of ‘static’ cameras

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »