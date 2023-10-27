Riverdale actors tease ‘tragic’ season finale and it’s not looking good for Archie and pals

Riverdale’s K.J. Apa and Cole Sprouse have teased the “tragic” season 2 finale – and it’s not looking good for Archie and the rest of the gang.
While both of the actors stopped just short of actually confirming a death, it’s not hard to imagine that the gang war brewing between Archie, Hiram and Jughead (among many, many others) could end up fatal.“It’s a tragedy, really, what happens. I think the last episode, if I were to describe it in one way, it would be tragic — for one person in particular in the show, but for everyone, ultimately.
“As we moved into the second half, and we get back to the Black Hood for the last few episodes, we always knew it wasn’t Svenson, , but for the last 10 episodes or so, we’ve had a pretty clear idea and have been writing toward that. headtopics.com