Riverdale actors tease ‘tragic’ season finale and it’s not looking good for Archie and pals

Riverdale’s K.J. Apa and Cole Sprouse have teased the “tragic” season 2 finale – and it’s not looking good for Archie and the rest of the gang.

While both of the actors stopped just short of actually confirming a death, it’s not hard to imagine that the gang war brewing between Archie, Hiram and Jughead (among many, many others) could end up fatal.“It’s a tragedy, really, what happens. I think the last episode, if I were to describe it in one way, it would be tragic — for one person in particular in the show, but for everyone, ultimately.

“As we moved into the second half, and we get back to the Black Hood for the last few episodes, we always knew it wasn’t Svenson, , but for the last 10 episodes or so, we’ve had a pretty clear idea and have been writing toward that. headtopics.com

Read more:

Herdotie »

SPOILER ALERT: Love/Hate Actor Opens Up About His Character’s Grisly EndThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Euphoria actor Angus Cloud dies aged 25 as family release heartbreaking statementAngus Cloud has passed away at the age of 25, according to his family.The young man who was best known for playing Fezco in Euphoria passed away Read more ⮕

Actor Reveals He Has Been Successfully Treated For CancerThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Actor and comedian Niall Tóibín has diedTóibín died on Wednesday morning after a long illness. Read more ⮕

‘Vikings’ Actor Receives Five-Year Suspended Sentence For Possessing DrugsThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Actor Ben Woolf Has Died, Aged 34The website for Irish women Read more ⮕