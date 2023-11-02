River living: Housing people along the Liffey at a new gateway to Dublin city

Two years ago, State transport company CIÉ published the Heuston Masterplan to finally address these issues. It envisaged new access points to the station from the west at Clancy Quay, the south from St John’s Road and, most strikingly, from the north, with new bridges across the Liffey.

Done right you can have high-quality accommodation close to amenities that justifies higher densities than you would typically see“One of its weaknesses is that it has a single point of entry, in effect it’s a cul-de-sac.

The nature of the site dictates development will be high density, though for the most part not high rise. While the heights of individual blocks will be determined in the later planning stages, the master plan envisages a prevailing height of six stories with one taller landmark building towards the eastern end of the site.

While that provides the east-west connection, moving north-south across the river will require bridges. The most impressive of these is a proposed pedestrian and cycle bridge from the entrance to the Phoenix Park by the side of Conyngham Road bus garage over the river to the station’s platforms, then onwards across St John’s Road.

It makes sense that this would be the beginning of your real city centre, right through to the docklands on the other end of the LiffeyThe garage is not the only property CIÉ owns on Conyngham Road. A row of Victorian houses running east from the entrance of the garage has been allowed to degenerate into complete dereliction. “They are in need of rectification,” O’Connor admits.

