Rita Ora has reportedly quit the X Factor

“Losing Rita is a huge blow – she’s one of the biggest stars in the country and Simon wanted her to return.

“She was very keen to do the show but at the end of the day, it didn’t work out with her other commitments around the world in music and acting. “It means we’re going to have to go through the biggest shake-up in the history of X Factor, but maybe it will turn out for the best”.Last year’s show hosts Caroline Flack and Olly Murs are to be replaced by longtime presenting favourite Dermot O’Leary.

Louis Walsh has all but confirmed his return as a judge and there are rumours that he will be joined by either Sharon Osbourne or Nicole Scherzinger. However, with the news that Rita Ora has quit there is room for two seats on the panel and with filming set to begin in a matter of weeks, it will be interesting to see this year’s lineup. headtopics.com

