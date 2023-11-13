Risk of Volcanic Eruption Remains in Iceland Despite Decreased Seismic Activity

Seismic activity in southwestern Iceland has decreased in size and intensity, but the risk of a volcanic eruption remains significant, authorities said, after earthquakes and evidence of magma spreading underground in recent weeks. Almost 4,000 people were moved from their homes over the weekend as authorities feared that molten rock would rise to the surface of the earth and potentially hit a coastal town and a geothermal power station.

Located between the Eurasian and the North American tectonic plates, among the largest on the planet, Iceland is a seismic and volcanic hot spot as the two plates move in opposite directions. The Icelandic Meteorological Office said there was a"significant likelihood" of an eruption in the coming days on or just off the Reykjanes peninsula near the capital Reykjavik, despite the size and intensity of earthquakes decreasing. "We believe that this intrusion is literally hovering, sitting in equilibrium now just below the earth's surface," said Matthew James Roberts, director of the service and research division at the meteorological offic

