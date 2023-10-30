Rising card fees causing big problems for businesses, industry group warns

Rising card payment charges and other banking costs are now a constant problem for many businesses, according to a leading enterprise group.

“Interchange fees are something we’ve asked members about in our banking survey,” he said, adding that they were part of an overall problem with banking costs that all businesses face.Kerry and C&C cushion weak updates by waving cash as Irish share buybacks near €4bnWhile regulations cap fees on consumer card transactions, there is no such limit on payments between businesses, which Visa and Mastercard increased last year, adding to many firms’ costs.

He added that his organisation had raised the issue with Government and the banks when discussing the overall cost of doing business in the Republic. At the same time, smaller businesses, which account for the bulk of Irish enterprises, have no buyer power, leaving them with little choice but to accept whatever fees banks and intermediaries imposed on them, he explained. headtopics.com

Card companies argue that interchange fees allow them to provide their services to businesses and consumers and in particular to continue to improve safety and security. “The cost of doing business has to remain affordable,” Mr McDonnell stressed. He added that if the banks did not ensure that this was the case, businesses would find some way of avoiding their charges.

“I know it is a long way off, but it would take a lot of costs out of the system and our members are always looking for ways of reducing these costs,” he pointed out. The company deals mainly with other businesses, who often pay for goods and services with cards, leaving it vulnerable to any increase in these charges. headtopics.com

