Rishi Sunak takes charge amidst controversy in the Conservative party

It was the week that Rishi Sunak took charge. The British prime minister sacked his hard right home secretary Suella Braverman after making a series of controversial remarks. He brought back former prime minister David Cameron to cabinet along with the appointments of other moderates to positions of power to appeal to traditional middle class Tory voters. But he also gave posts to some of the new MPs from the Red Wall seats to satisfy the hard right.

And he reassured that faction by vowing to take on the European Court of Human Rights if it continues to thwart his plans to deport asylum seekers. Another turbulent week for the Conservative party. But then again when has it really been any different? Admittedly the plot twists over the past two years have reached new heights of surprise – but the same battle for the soul of the party between the Tory right and more moderate voices has been raging over the past seven years. In fact, the conflict goes back decades. The same bitter, angry argument keeps revolving around Europe and later migratio





