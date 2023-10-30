Rishi Sunak: Starkest warnings about AI have come from those building it. We need to listen

Rishi Sunak: 'AI can help solve world hunger by preventing crop failures and making it cheaper and easier to grow food. It can help accelerate the transition to net zero.' Photograph: Peter Nicholls/AFP via Getty Images. Like the coming of electricity or the birth of the internet, it will bring new knowledge, new opportunities for economic growth, new advances in human capability, and the chance to solve global problems we once thought beyond us.

And it is already making extraordinary breakthroughs in health and medicine, aiding us in the search for new dementia treatments and vaccines for cancer. ...some experts think there is even the risk that humanity could lose control of AI completely, through the kind of AI sometimes referred to as “super intelligence”. We should not be alarmist about this, including an assessment by the UK intelligence community. As prime minister, I felt this was an important contribution the UK could make to help the world have a more informed and open conversation.

But even if the very worst risks are unlikely to happen, they would be incredibly serious if they do. So, leaders around the world, no matter our differences on other issues, have a responsibility to recognise those risks, come together, and act. Not least because many of the loudest warnings about AI have come from the people building this technology themselves.

So, what should we do? First, governments do have a role. The UK has just announced the first ever AI Safety Institute. Our institute will bring together some of the most respected and knowledgeable people in the world. They will carefully examine, evaluate, and test new types of AI so that we understand what they can do. And we will share those conclusions with other countries and companies to help keep AI safe for everyone.

What do we want to achieve at this week's summit? I want us to agree the first ever international statement about the risks from AI. Because right now, we don't have a shared understanding of the risks we face. And without that, we cannot work together to address them.

