Rishi Sunak's White Paper: Speeding Up Poverty Elimination

As of now, only 15% of the SDGs look likely to be met by 2030. In a newly contested world, a radical rethink is needed – conventional aid spending alone will not achieve the vision set out in the SDGs.





businessposthq » / 🏆 31. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Zayn Malik calls on Rishi Sunak to give free school meals to all children in povertyOne Direction star Zayn Malik has called on the British PM Rishi Sunak to step up the mark and provide free meals for all children leaving in poverty.

Source: Herdotie - 🏆 14. / 28,125 Read more »

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reaches one year in officeCelebrations or commiserations? UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reaches one year in office, Consultant, Strategist and mental Health Campaigner Alastair C...

Source: NewstalkFM - 🏆 9. / 55,44 Read more »

Michael McDowell: How far will Rishi Sunak’s government go to deny the slaughter in Gaza?Those protesting against what some western politicians justify in Gaza are not advocating terrorism; they are demanding that mass killing, terrorising and brutalising stop

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Rishi Sunak's Appointment of David Cameron as Foreign Secretary is a Retrograde StepRishi Sunak presents himself as an agent of change, but bringing back the man who triggered Brexit is a hugely retrograde step.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Rishi Sunak takes charge amidst controversy in the Conservative partyRTÉ's London Correspondent John Kilraine looks back at another turbulent week for the Tories which saw British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak sack his hard right home secretary Suella Braverman and bring back former prime minister David Cameron to cabinet

Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

AI will render all jobs obsolete, Elon Musk tells AI safety summitUK prime minister Rishi Sunak and billionaire entrepreneur exchange views at conclusion of global summit on the technology

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »