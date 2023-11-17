Rishi Sunak's Appointment of David Cameron as Foreign Secretary is a Retrograde Step

Rishi Sunak presents himself as an agent of change, but bringing back the man who triggered Brexit is a hugely retrograde step. Rishi Sunak is desperate to fashion himself as a break from the status quo. Since 2016 Britain has endured a chaotic exit from the European Union, five prime ministers, several Tory mutinies, ludicrous economic brinkmanship divined from the great mind of Liz Truss, the mendacity and delusion of Boris Johnson, and the sheer weariness of Theresa May.

It makes sense that Sunak would want to distance himself. “It is time for a change,” he announced at the Conservative Party Conference in October. It is not simply that he was prime minister no less than seven years ago. It is that the policies his government enacted have led Sunak to preside over the United Kingdom as it stands today: out of the European Union, contending with the legacy of austerity. This is not a break, it is a bridge

