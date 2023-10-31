Rise in theft of Lego in run-up to Christmas

A police spokesman said they received a report shortly before 3.30pm that a man described as being in his late 30s, with facial hair and wearing a green jumper and baseball cap, had entered a retail store and lifted three boxes of Lego, attempting to leave without making payment.

"Staff inside became aware of the man's attempt to walk out and were able to stop him and recover the items, before he made off on foot in the direction of the carriageway nearby," he said. "I am encouraging businesses to be on their guard in the run up to Christmas, following increased reports of Lego being stolen from retail stores.

"Investing in these pieces may not necessarily be new, but with Lego being targeted by thieves it is evident that demand within the game market has increased, and it's very likely that these items are being stolen to be sold online, due to the huge resale value of some of the sets.

"Shop theft is a very serious crime and can really impact the businesses involved, so I would ask the public to raise any suspicious activity they become aware of to staff members, or contact police with a description of the offender(s) involved."

He added:"If you have any information regarding the above, please contact police on 101 and quote 1071 25/10/23."

IRISHTIMES: Flooding affects homes from Wexford to Newry ahead of Storm CiaránAmber level warning in place for Northern Ireland as Met Éireann issues yellow warning

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

