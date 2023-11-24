Riots in Dublin Disrupt Public Transport Services

Public transport services in Dublin city centre have been severely disrupted due to riots that broke out following the stabbing of three children and a woman. Luas and Dublin Bus services have been suspended, and Irish rail services are not calling at Tara Street station. The riots were sparked by heckling of gardaí at the scene and fueled by anti-immigration posts on social media.





thejournal_ie » / 🏆 32. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Riots in Dublin City CentreGarda in riot gear and shields were advancing down O’Connell Street as rioters set a bus and tram on fire. The riot had spilled over from a nearby area where a Garda car had been set on fire and several gardaí injured. Gardaí began clearing the area to remove rioters.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

How gardaí struggled to contain the Dublin riotsThe air was thick with smoke and a double-decker bus was on fire - how gardaí struggled to contain the Dublin riots

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Bank holiday weekend: Dublin marathon, Dart works to disrupt road and rail trafficGenerally unsettled weather is forecast for country over the weekend with spells of rain and showers

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Dublin Airport passenger cap needed to 'allow North Dublin people to sleep'The current cap on passenger numbers at Dublin Airport is needed to “allow the people of North Dublin to sleep at night”, an MEP has said.

Source: NewstalkFM - 🏆 19. / 55 Read more »

Gardaí seek public assistance in locating missing 14-year-old girl in DublinChloe Graham was last seen in Saggart, Co Dublin yesterday morning

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Gardaí seek public assistance in search for missing man in DublinSravan Kumar Macha from Ballinteer was last seen cycling in the Nutgrove area of Rathfarnham yesterday afternoon

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »