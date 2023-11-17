HEAD TOPICS

Ridley Scott: History Does Not Matter in Films

Film director Ridley Scott dismisses the importance of historical accuracy in his films, stating that history does not matter. He defends his portrayal of Napoleon's army firing cannons at the Egyptian pyramids as a symbolic representation of him taking Egypt.

Film director Ridley Scott dismisses the importance of historical accuracy in his films, stating that history does not matter. He defends his portrayal of Napoleon's army firing cannons at the Egyptian pyramids as a symbolic representation of him taking Egypt. Scott also criticizes historians, stating that unless they were present during the events, their opinions are irrelevant.

Despite not being a historian himself, Scott believes he has the freedom to imagine and manipulate historical events in his films

