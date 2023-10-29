Ricky Martin and his husband Jwan Yosef have welcomed a baby boy

Taking to Instagram late on Tuesday, they shared a photo of themselves with the newborn wrapped up in a blanket.

Nuestro hijo Renn Martin-Yosef ha nacido,” Ricky captioned the photo, which translates to “Our son Renn Martin-Yosef is born”. The couple are also parents to 11-year-old twins Matteo and Valentino, as well as 10-month-old Lucia.

In late September, the singer-and-actor confirmed that they were expecting their fourth child while he was attending the Human Rights Campaign National Dinner in Washington D.C.“My husband Jwan, I love you, my beautiful twins, Valentino and Matteo, they’re also here, I love you with all my heart, you’re my strength, you inspire me every day, you motivate me to keep doing what I’m doing and you guys are amazing kids,” he said. “You guys are amazing. I love you. headtopics.com

