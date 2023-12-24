Richard E Grant reflects on his childhood and influences

Actor and author Richard E Grant’s career has spanned four decades – he is currently starring in Saltburn, a psychological drama which also features Irish actor Barry Keoghan. Brought up in Swaziland, now Eswatini, Africa, he lives in London and has a daughter, Olivia. His wife, Joan Washington, died in 2021.My father was charming, witty, provocative, incredibly well read and popular by day, but transformed into a violent, unrecognisable alcoholic after 9pm.

He was the former director of education when Swaziland was a British Protectorate and died at the age of 53. My mother was emotionally unavailable, singular in pursuing her own interests and reluctant to praise or encourage, which proved to be a great motor for me to prove myself worthy of her attention.By my father – unequivocally, but at arm’s length by my mother. I found maternal love from my piano teacher, Bunny Barnes, with whom I remained in very close contact until her death at 94. She gave me boundless love, encouragement and the courage to pursue becoming a professional acto





TheGlossMag » / 🏆 9. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.