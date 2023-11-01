Rice given mixed reception as West Ham fans ignore plea about Arsenal star

Much was made pre-match about what kind of reception Rice would get upon his first return to the London Stadium since his move to Arsenal. The early signs were mixed, with the midfielder initially being jeered when he first came out to warm up, only for those to be drowned out by a standing ovation from the home crowd.

Rice handled himself with class and didn't react to those booing. Instead, the England ace acknowledged the standing ovation and applauded the fans that once adored him while jogging up and down the touchline.

By the time he came on, there was the odd boo, but the overwhelming majority of those inside the London Stadium were quick to rise to their feet and applaud once him again after coming off the bench. However, those cheers soon turned to jeers with every touch the midfielder made.

Ahead of the game, Arsenal boss Arteta admitted he hoped for a warm welcome back to east London for his £105million man. "He’s likely He’s fit and can be involved. It will be his first time back at his old club and a beautiful moment I think for him.

Arteta was then asked if Rice playing against his former side would actually serve as an advantage to the Gunners. "I think it’s beautiful. I had the experience to do it a few times and then you really see what they think of you and what you left at the club. It’s a really good way to measure your experience and your reality within the reality of the people who share moments with you.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRISHTIMES: Declan Rice returns with Arsenal to show West Ham what they’re missingThe Arsenal midfielder goes back on Wednesday to his old stomping ground, where familiar complaints are being aired about David Moyes

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: West Ham fans told they are a 'disgrace' if they boo Rice on return with ArsenalEngland international Declan Rice will return to West Ham's London Stadium on Wednesday night for the first time since his £105million transfer to London rivals Arsenal

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: West Ham hammer Arsenal on Declan Rice’s return to reach League Cup quarter-finalsStrikes from Kudus, Bowen and an own goal sent north Londoners crashing out

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Declan Rice endures rotten reunion as West Ham batter ArsenalWEST HAM 3-1 ARSENAL: The Gunners made the short trip to east London for the fourth round of the Carabao Cup and were duly dumped out after a battering from their hosts

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

THE42_IE: Rampant West Ham make it a miserable return for Arsenal's Declan RiceElsewhere, Chelsea, Everton and Fulham have also progressed.

Source: The42_ie | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Brentford slap eye-watering price tag on Ivan Toney in bid to block Arsenal moveBrentford and England striker Ivan Toney is currently suspended from playing football until January 17 having been found guilty of 232 breaches of FA betting rules

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕