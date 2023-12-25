Rhys McClenaghan Wins RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year Award

Rhys McClenaghan deservedly won the RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year award. Athletics Ireland named Ciara Mageean and Rhasidat Adeleke as joint Athlete of the Year due to their outstanding performances. This was the first time two women athletes shared the accolade.





IrishTimesSport » / 🏆 2. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

RTÉ announces cuts to programmingRTÉ plans to reduce the number of episodes of Fair City, delay the new series of the Young Offenders, and cancel the Saturday evening entertainment show as part of cost-cutting measures.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Former RTÉ presenter Ryan Tubridy paid €12,500 a month for radio servicesRyan Tubridy, former RTÉ presenter, was paid €12,500 a month for his radio services in the three months leading up to his departure from the station. The payments cover a period from June to August when he was mostly off the air due to controversy over his under-declared pay.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Katie McCabe named The Irish Times/Sport Ireland Sportswoman of the YearKatie McCabe, the captain of the Irish women's national football team, has been awarded The Irish Times/Sport Ireland Sportswoman of the Year for her exceptional performance and leadership.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Six-year-old girl discharged from hospital after Dublin stabbing attackA six-year-old girl injured in the stabbing attack on schoolchildren in Dublin has been discharged from the hospital. Two other children and two adults remain in serious condition.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Nine-year-old girl kidnapped by Hamas reunited with familyNine-year-old Irish-Israeli girl Emily Hand has been reunited with her family 50 days after being kidnapped by Hamas. Footage shows the moment she was met by her father Tom following her release as part of a deal that saw 16 others also freed.

Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Couple's Three-Year Journey to Build Dream Home in Mayo MountainsideErica and Liam Scahill share their challenging three-year journey to build their dream home in the Mayo mountainside.

Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76 Read more »