Revolut launches bank in 20 countries, aims for $2bn in annual revenues

The fintech said on Friday that it had launched Revolut Bank in 20 countries across the European Economic Area, launching local Ibans in France, Spain, Ireland and the Netherlands in 2023. It is on track to reach $2 billion (€1.8 billion) in annual revenues this year despite setbacks in 2023. Revolut added close to 10 million customers last year, driving deposits up by 71% in the year to end of December.





