Revenue warns business on employment rules

Businesses that hire contractors should check that they are complying with tax law following the recent Domino’s Pizza ruling, Revenue warned on Friday.

Mr Justice Brian Murray ruled in the Supreme Court that drivers hired by Karshan (Midlands) Ltd, trading as Domino’s Pizza, were employees and not self-employed as the company maintained. Revenue warned businesses that hire contractors or other self-employed workers to check these arrangements in light of the case to ensure that they are complying with tax law.

“It is important to note that this judgment is relevant to a broad range of work and it not limited to delivery drivers,” said a statement.Paddy Cosgrave’s undoing exposes Web Summit’s glaring contradictions headtopics.com

These include whether the contract involves payment for work, and if so, are the individuals agreeing to provide their own services, rather than those of a third party, to the employer? Does the employer exercise sufficient control over the worker?

Revenue pointed out that businesses were responsible for deducting the correct taxes from employees’ pay and remitted to it under PAYE rules.Average pay at Intel’s Irish R&D unit tops €120,000Departing Paddy Power staff with long service say redundancy amounts to ‘just one year’s pay’ headtopics.com

‘I lost my job, said goodbye to a 16-year relationship and found my golden ticket to a new life abroad’Mentally ill prisoner who strangled cellmate is jailed for 10 years

Read more:

IrishTimes »

Meta shares slide despite positive update as tech giant warns of ‘uncertain’ revenue outlookhe shares initially climbed more than 5 per cent, but slid more than 3 per cent in extended trading after executives expressed concerns about the macro environment Read more ⮕

The Domino’s diet: how one lad shed a load of weight eating a pizza a dayEver think you could eat pizza everyday AND lose weight? Well, this guy has proven that you can by eating a Domino's every single day for an entire year. Read more ⮕

Revenue seize 13kg of cocaine worth almost €1 million at Rosslare EuroportThe drugs arrived on a ferry from Dunkirk Read more ⮕

Facebook-parent Meta beats revenue estimates and forecasts additional spendingShares in company rise 4 per cent in extended trading Read more ⮕

The Bernard Shaw is giving away free pizza this week for anyone with these namesStunning display. Read more ⮕

Amazon reports quarterly revenue above estimatesShares in online retailer climb in extended trading Read more ⮕