Revenue seize millions worth of cannabis at two Irish airports

The illicit drugs were discovered concealed in boxes described as ‘Work Shoes’ and ‘Spray Overalls’. The drugs had arrived in air cargo consignments from Canada and were destined for addresses in Dublin.On the same day, and as a result of risk profiling, Revenue officers based at Shannon Airport seized 50 kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €1 million.

The illicit drugs were discovered in cargo consignments originating from Switzerland and were destined for an address in Limerick. The cargo was manifested as animal feed.The seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs. If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.

