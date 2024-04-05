Revenue officers seize 5,000 litres of illegally imported red wine at Rosslare Europort

Revenue officers at Rosslare Europort seized almost 5,000 litres of illegally imported red wine at Rosslare Europort on Wednesday. The 4,860 litres seized by officers has an estimated street value of €59,200 and represents a loss to the Exchequer of more than €31,700. The illegal red wine , branded ‘ Doppio Passo Primitivo Rosso 2022 ’, was discovered during the search of an accompanied trailer which had disembarked a ferry from Cherbourg , France.

The driver of the load has been questioned by authorities. Separately, Revenue officers, using risk profiling and with the assistance of detector dog James, uncovered 24kgs of herbal cannabis after they examined parcels at a premises in Dublin on Thursday. The herbal cannabis has an estimated value of €480,000

Revenue Officers Rosslare Europort Red Wine Illegal Seizure Exchequer Doppio Passo Primitivo Rosso 2022 Trailer Cherbourg Driver Questioned Risk Profiling Detector Dog Herbal Cannabis Parcels Dublin

Ireland Latest News, Ireland Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Revenue officers seize marked mineral oil and alcohol worth over €165,000 in Tipperary and RosslareRevenue officers seized marked mineral oil and alcohol worth over €165,000 in Tipperary and Rosslare in two separate operations. A man in his 30s has been questioned about this seizure.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Six Eritrean men deported after being found in a trailer in RosslareA seventh male, who is a minor, has been taken into State care by Tusla

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Proposal to end Rosslare-Dublin train 'short sighted'Rail users have criticised proposals to end direct rail services between Wexford and Dublin, saying the plans would make the rail system 'unusable' for passengers on the route.

Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

5,000 litres of bootleg red wine seized at Rosslare EuroportThe illegal red wine, branded ‘Doppio Passo Primitivo Rosso 2022’, was discovered during the search of an accompanied trailer which had disembarked a ferry from Cherbourg, France

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Revenue officers seize 5.8m cigarettes at Dublin PortContraband was discovered in a trailer which had arrived from Belgium

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Revenue nets more than €5m from 16 tax defaulters in final quarter of 2023GAA commentator and author Brian Carthy makes settlement of €129,759

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »