Revenue officers seize 5,000 litres of illegally imported red wine at Rosslare Europort

Revenue officers at Rosslare Europort seized almost 5,000 litres of illegally imported red wine at Rosslare Europort on Wednesday. The 4,860 litres seized by officers has an estimated street value of €59,200 and represents a loss to the Exchequer of more than €31,700. The illegal red wine , branded ‘ Doppio Passo Primitivo Rosso 2022 ’, was discovered during the search of an accompanied trailer which had disembarked a ferry from Cherbourg , France.
The driver of the load has been questioned by authorities. Separately, Revenue officers, using risk profiling and with the assistance of detector dog James, uncovered 24kgs of herbal cannabis after they examined parcels at a premises in Dublin on Thursday. The herbal cannabis has an estimated value of €480,000
