Revamped redbrick on Anglesea Road for €2.75m

Its exterior facade has been addressed with repointing and the application of fresh lime mortar by Dublin Repointing and Restoration, who also repaired and grouted the granite front steps. All carpets used throughout are made from all-natural fibre and pure wool, including Oeko-Tex-certified floor coverings from the Chelsea Design Centre. Photograph: Angela Mujica
The front hallway now feels a lot fresher with new panelling to the hall, stairs and landing, while floors here have been given a facelift having been sanded, varnished and polished. Hallway walls have all been replastered, and stairway carpets now have brass bar details on each step.Natural speciality wallcovering by Phillip Jeffries adds texture to the two reception rooms at hall level.
A former built-in office has been removed on the return to now give a fourth bedroom, which is en suite, in the 282sq m (3,035sq ft) property set over three floors. All three bathrooms have been given a makeover, some with Spanish mosaic detailing and top-of-the-range Samuel Heath and Burlington sanitary ware.
It has been staged for sale against a colour palette chosen by a London-based designer who used paint from Farrow & Ball, Little Greene and natural paints by Edward Bulmer.
