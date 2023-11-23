Return of Doping Offender Aphiwe Dyantyi Raises Concerns

The Sharks winger has served his time with a four-year ban but the game should not be celebrating a player who has cheated his opponents by deciding to take three different banned substances. Against the Sharks on Saturday, JJ Hanrahan kicked a beautiful penalty for Connacht to secure a win on the road in Durban. It was a match that they had no right to win, which made it all the sweeter for them. And while not a vintage rugby experience it was absorbing to watch.

But instead of lauding the smash and grab by Connacht, it was the return of Aphiwe Dyantyi that caught the eye for me. He has largely gone under the radar, as he started his first match in four years after a doping ban two weeks ago against the Ospreys. Dyantyi tested positive for three banned substances, all in the general area of growth hormone. At a Springbok training camp in July 2019 he tested positive for metadienone, methyltestosterone and LGD-4033 (commonly known as Ligandrol). His B Sample came back positive that August. He was banned for four years. And now he’s back





