The retrial of Tom and Molly Martens for the murder of Limerick dad Jason Corbett is due to begin in the US tomorrow.

The 39-year-old’s naked and blood-soaked body was found in the bedroom of his luxury home at Panther Creek Court on August 2, 2015. He had been beaten to death with a concrete paving slab and a metal baseball bat.

His American wife, former beauty queen Molly Martens, 39, and her ex FBI agent father Tom Martens, 73, were convicted of second degree murder in 2017.They appealed and the North Carolina Supreme Court subsequently quashed the convictions. The pair face a retrial on second degree murder charges on October 30, headtopics.com

Sarah Corbett Lynch, 17, and her older brother Jack, 19, were left orphaned when their father was killed, having lost their mother Mags to a fatal asthma attack. At his first trial Tom Martens said he had acted in self defence after he was awoken to the sound of the Irish widower attacking his daughter Molly.

The prosecution disputed this noting neither Tom or Molly Martens had any obvious injuries and that Mr Corbett was cold to the touch when paramedics arrived. Mr Corbett had suffered such horrific injuries that pathologist Dr Craig Nelson could not accurately count the number of blows to his head, the court heard. headtopics.com

Monday’s hearing in the new courthouse in Lexington - a former furniture production plant - is set to attract enormous media attention from both US and Irish media outlets. Today Sarah will attend a balloon release to highlight awareness of domestic violence at the Jason Corbett Memorial Plaque on Lexington Parkway.

