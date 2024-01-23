Retired detective inspector believes Sophie Toscan du Plantier's murder case is solvable

The murder of French woman Sophie Toscan du Plantier in Co Cork was a 'very solvable' case and would be solved if it occurred today, according to a retired detective inspector. He believes a new investigation team should have been established instead of carrying out 'cold case reviews'.





IrishTimes » / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Main Suspect in Sophie Toscan du Plantier Murder Dies of Suspected Heart AttackIan Bailey, the prime suspect in the murder of French film producer Sophie Toscan du Plantier in 1996, has passed away after suffering a suspected heart attack. Passersby tried to help him before paramedics arrived, but he was declared dead at the hospital. It is uncertain if a postmortem examination will be carried out due to his prior heart issues.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Garda investigation into Sophie Toscan du Plantier murder to be sent to DPP despite chief suspect's deathThe Garda investigation into the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier will still result in a file being sent to the DPP despite the death of chief suspect. A final decision by the DPP has the potential to offer closure to her family and for widespread public concern to be allayed.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Renewed Interest in Unsolved Murder Case as Chief Suspect DiesIan Bailey, the chief suspect in the unsolved murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier, has died after collapsing on the street. The murder case, which has remained a mystery for almost 28 years, has gained renewed attention following Bailey's death.

Source: image_magazine - 🏆 17. / 59 Read more »

Disparity in Pension Terms between Public and Private SectorsThe vast bulk of employees in the private sector will retire on much lesser terms than their public sector equivalents. Pensions for people who joined the public service before 2013 and completed full service generally amount to 50 per cent of salary and a lump sum of one and a half times' their salary. It is that if the rules were changed in relation to the pension arrangements applying to those who joined the public sector before 2013 – so that their future pension increases were based on inflation, rather than to the increases applying to the job they retired from – then, on reasonable assumptions, the total State liability for all public sector pensions would drop by 20 per cent. It is part of a story of the generous pensions enjoyed by this group – both those already retired and the 200,000 still at work. They are, on average, significantly better than pensions available to the generally younger post-2013 entrants and also to the vast bulk of employees in the private sector.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Main Suspect in Sophie Toscan du Plantier Murder Dies of Suspected Heart AttackIan Bailey, the prime suspect in the murder of French film producer Sophie Toscan du Plantier in 1996, has passed away after suffering a suspected heart attack. Passersby tried to help him before paramedics arrived, but he was declared dead at the hospital. It is uncertain if a postmortem examination will be carried out due to his prior heart issues.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »