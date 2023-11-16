Reso Health Aims to Revolutionize Nutritional Supplements with Personalized Approach

Reso Health, a Waterford tech start-up, aims to revolutionize the nutritional supplement industry by utilizing health data collected from various apps. Co-founders Dermot O’Riordan and Ken O’Shea, who previously worked together in a pharmaceutical start-up, created Reso Health to address the lack of personalized products in the market.

