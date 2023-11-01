Residents urged to flee Australian wildfires

LEAVE IMMEDIATELY - Dalveen, The Glen, Silverwood, Cherry Gully (near Warwick) - Multiple Warnings - fire as at 10:23am Wednesday, 1 November 2023. — Qld Fire & Emergency (@QldFES) November 1, 2023 The blazes in the area also affected the neighbouring state of New South Wales (NSW) to the south.Recounting a wall of flames racing across the family's land, she said:"(We've) never seen anything like it."Firefighters toiled through the night to repel bushfires on the border between the two states.

"It was a really shocking day for firefighters and residents on both sides of the border," NSW fire chief Rob Rogers told Sky News. Senior Queensland firefighter Mike Wassing said hot and dry winds were starting to die down, allowing some towns to focus on"relief and recovery".Rain forecast over the weekend is expected to help douse some of the fires.

