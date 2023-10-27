Residents scared stiff after chilling incidents involving mysterious car

Residents of a Galway town are scared and suspicious after reporting strange incidents involving a car in a housing estate to Gardai recently.

The residents claim, when any of them have tried to approach the vehicle it speeds off. The peculiar activity has left residents with no choice but to report the goings on to local Gardaí.One resident told GalwayBeo: "A suspicious car has been parking up and watching and marking houses during the day and night. Once the car is seen, it drives away.

In a separate incident, graffiti consisting of racial slurs, including the N word, was found sprayed over an art display in Galway city centre. An Garda Síochána issued a statement: "Between Friday the 13th and Friday the 20th of October there was damage caused to a display on the side of Galway City Museum by means of graffiti. headtopics.com

Further anti-social crimes have been committed elsewhere in the county, as addressed by another Garda statement: "Between 11pm of Sunday the 15th and 9am on Monday the 16th of October a red Peugeot Partner van was parked in Radharc Na Graine on the Monivea Road.

The statement continued: "Another incident occurred between 7pm on Saturday the 21st and 11.40pm on Sunday the 22nd of October where a LOCO Motion Pro scooter was stolen from outside a house in Beachwood Park in Ballybane. headtopics.com

Lastly, Gardaí confirmed a break-in in central Co Galway: "Meanwhile, between 12pm on Wednesday the 18th and 7am on Thursday the 19th of October the shed at the rear of a house in Laurel Park in Newcastle was broken into," said a Gardai spokesperson.

