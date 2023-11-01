Residential lands in Swords and Lusk seeking €2.5m and €1m

In the first instance, the selling agent is guiding a price of €2.5 million for a 5.17-hectare (12.8-acre) greenfield holding at Forest Little Road in Swords. The site benefits from 175 metres of frontage to Forest Road and is bounded by the existing Ridgewood residential state to the north and agricultural lands to the west and south. Forest Road links the Naul Road to Swords Main Street and is highly accessible to the M1, M2, M50 motorways and Dublin Port Tunnel.

Swords is the third largest town in Ireland and is well served by a wide range of shopping and supermarket options including Swords Pavilions Shopping Centre, Airside Retail Park, Tesco, Supervalu and Lidl. The area also offers a number of eateries and pubs in its town centre and benefits from close proximity to the coastal amenities of Malahide and Portmarnock.

Knight Frank says: “Given the scarcity of residential-zoned lands in the Swords area we would expect to see strong interest in this sale.” The lands fall under the Fingal Development plan 2023-2029 and are zoned under ‘Rural’, the objective of which is “to protect and promote in a balanced way, the development of agriculture and rural related enterprise, biodiversity, the rural landscape, and the built and cultural heritage”.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRISHTIMES: Energy price cuts come into force for residential usersAlmost all households will see cuts of between 10 and 30 per cent over coming days as suppliers start competing for business

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

RTEBUSINESS: I-RES REIT chief executive Margaret Sweeney to retireThe country's largest private residential landlord, Irish Residential Properties REIT, said its chief executive Margaret Sweeney intends to retire from her role as CEO and executive director in April next year.

Source: RTEbusiness | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Dublin 8 office block with redevelopment potential for €3.2mProperty next to Brazen Head pub offers scope for several uses including hotel, residential or student accommodation

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

STELLARMAGAZINE: Saoirse Ronan Lands Exciting New Comedy Thriller RoleThere's no stopping her! Yes, Saoirse Ronan has landed her next role and it's quite the exciting project – Bad Apples.

Source: stellarmagazine | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Search of lands in Mayo under way after man, 42, goes missingAidan Howley has been missing from Foxford since Tuesday

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

VIP MAGAZINE: Saoirse Ronan lands exciting new role in a satirical comedy-thrillerAccording to Deadline, the Irish actress is set to star in the satirical comedy-thriller Bad Apples for Jonatan Etzler, the director of the Swedish film One More Time.

Source: VIP Magazine | Read more ⮕