Rescuers Search for Survivors in Gaza Following Israeli Strike

Rescuers are searching for survivors in the rubble of a family home in Khan Yunis, Gaza Strip, following an Israeli strike. Talks on a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas are ongoing, with the release of hostages expected to begin on Friday. However, there has been a delay in the signing of the agreement, pushing back the start of the halt in fighting. People Before Profit's call for sanctions on Israel and the cessation of use of Shannon Airport by the US was defeated in the Dáil.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar stated that Emily Hand, who is among the Gaza hostages, is on the priority list for release





