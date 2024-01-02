Rescue Workers Search for Survivors in Japan Earthquake

Rescue workers are searching for survivors under the rubble from Japan’s New Year’s Day earthquake, which has left at least 48 people dead and dozens injured. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has sent the Self-Defence Forces (SDF) to Ishikawa Prefecture on the Japan Sea coast but said access was being hindered by buckled roads. “People trapped in buildings should be rescued as soon as possible before the buildings collapse.

I’ve ordered SDF officials to do everything they can to get to the disaster-hit areas.” Water and power remain cut off in many areas, and thousands of people are still sheltering in school gymnasiums, community centres and other evacuation facilities





