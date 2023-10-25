Republic of Ireland U21s suffer defeat against Norway in five-goal thriller

THIS TIME IT was the Republic of Ireland U21s on the wrong end of a five-goal thriller. After the drama of that stunning late 3-2 win over Turkey at Turner’s Cross, Jim Crawford’s side endured defeat by the same scoreline after two quick-fire Norway goals in the final quarter threw Group A wide open. Ireland looked like making it four wins from four to stay ahead of Italy after goals either side of half time from Aidomo Emakhu and Sinclair Amrstrong.
But the game was turned on its head when Kristian Arnstad rifled home a penalty and substitute Lasse Selvåg Nordås made it 3-2 in the 77th minute. It means Norway go above Ireland into second and are in possession of a possible play-off spot. However, this looks like being a group of fine margins and with Italy coming to Cork on Tuesday Ireland won’t have time to lick their wounds. Norway showed their vulnerability at the back inside the first three minutes when defender Leo Hjelde attempted to dribble out of danger. His touch was heavy and he seemed uncomfortable on the artificial pitch as Ireland’s forwards pounce
Ireland Headlines
