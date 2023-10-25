Republic of Ireland's Qualifying Campaign Ends in Disappointment

YOU NEED to go back over 50 years to find a worse Republic of Ireland qualifying campaign results-wise than that which Stephen Kenny has just presided over. Even the much-maligned Steve Staunton oversaw four wins, four draws and three defeats during his sole campaign in charge, albeit with better players at his disposal. Last night’s 1-0 defeat to the Netherlands meant the Boys in Green have finished their latest qualification attempt with six losses and two wins.
The sole victories came against Gibraltar — undoubtedly one of the worst teams in the world as last night’s embarrassing 14-0 loss to France emphasised. Things have been slightly worse, however. Mick Meagan was the manager for the majority of the Euro ’72 campaign when Ireland lost five and drew one in a group that also featured then-World Cup runners-up Italy, Austria and Sweden, with no opportunity for easy victories against minnows back then. Saturday’s game in Amsterdam may have been close in theory, but the contrast in quality was more stark than the final score suggeste
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: IrishTimes | Read more »
Source: IrishMirror | Read more »
Source: IrishMirror | Read more »
Source: IrishTimes | Read more »
Source: IrishMirror | Read more »
Source: IrishMirror | Read more »