Republic of Ireland 1 New Zealand 1: Stephen Kenny's era ends with another draw

Gavin Cooney reports from the Aviva Stadium Republic of Ireland 1 New Zealand 1 “THE PURPOSE OF life”, wrote Julian Barnes in Sense of an Ending, “is to reconcile us to its eventual loss by wearing us down, by proving, however long it takes, that life isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.” And this has been what the Stephen Kenny era has felt like: one long, wheezing parable on why life never turns out how you’d like it.

Kenny spoke romantically of flowing football and thumping hearts but it all slowly went awry, and a hungry Irish public desperate to swallow his dream were slowly lost to results which just could not be digested. Tonight, on the final night, Ireland even came clad in solemnity, wearing a new black kit against the New Zealand team that play in all white. Kenny’s last contribution was another 1-1 draw, in which Ireland took a first-half lead by Adam Idah but lost to another long-range goal on the hour mark. Before the game, Kenny also committed to the history books one of the most melancholy phrases in Irish football history, written in his match programme note





The42_ie » / 🏆 5. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Fair City's Liam Carney on new role after swapping Ireland for New ZealandThe actor stars in the six-part thriller The Gone. He said, “The series is about this young couple who go missing in New Zealand. ' Liam also opened up about his time on Glenroe and The Commitments

Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76 Read more »

Rugby World Cup: New Zealand’s Scott McLeod believes Ireland and South Africa set the standardAll Blacks wary of Italy before Friday’s Pool A showdown

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

- Ireland can 'exploit' New Zealand's weakness shown in 96-10 win'Defensively for this New Zealand team in a quarter-final, Ireland - should we get there - will be able to exploit quite a bit of space on the edges.'

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

New Zealand seeking revenge against Ireland at Rugby World CupIreland famously defeated the All Blacks 32-22 to claim a historic 2-1 series victory in New Zealand last summer

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Bundee Aki’s wedding to wife in New Zealand, four kids and leaving IrelandThe talented rugby player moved to Ireland ahead of Connacht’s 2014/2015 season to join the province after spending years playing in New Zealand and in Malaysia

Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76 Read more »

Ireland put Scotland to the sword to set up World Cup quarter-final with New ZealandAndy Farrell’s side ran in four tries in the first half to put the contest to bed

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »