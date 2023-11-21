Reporters Without Borders Criticizes Sinn Féin's Legal Action Against Journalists

REPORTERS WITHOUT BORDERS has written to Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald to criticise legal action being taken by party members against journalists and media outlets, saying it could have a chilling effect on both the media and democracy itself. A spokesperson confirmed that McDonald “has received a letter and she has no intention of responding to inaccurate suggestions contained therein”.
The open letter to McDonald is signed by Reporters Without Borders, also known by its French name Reporters Sans Frontières (RSF), and 14 other organisations and individuals including Index on Censorship, the International Press Institute and the European Federation of Journalists. “We urge you to be mindful of the chilling effect that legal actions have, not only on the media, but on our democracy,” the groups stat
