Repeated Covid boosters not a sustainable strategy, says WHO

“A vaccination strategy based on repeated booster doses of the original vaccine composition is unlikely to be appropriate or sustainable.

“Covid-19 vaccines that have high impact on prevention of infection and transmission, in addition to the prevention of severe disease and death, are needed and should be developed.” It said these new jabs would help lower community transmission and the need for strict public health and social measures.

It also suggested that developers should aim to create vaccines that “elicit immune responses that are broad, strong, and long-lasting in order to reduce the need for successive booster doses”. Until new vaccines have been developed the “composition of current Covid-19 vaccines may need to be updated” in order to ensure they continue to provide WHO-recommended levels of protection against Omicron and any other future variants. headtopics.com

Earlier this week, Pfizer chief executive Albert Bourla said a new vaccine that specifically tackles the Omicron variant is likely to be needed, and that Pfizer could have one ready to launch by March.Speaking on Monday, ahead of Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting, he said no new restrictions are expected and effectively ruled out a reported system of mandatory vaccines, saying that a voluntary vaccine system is favoured.

