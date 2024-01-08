Renovated Redbrick Home in Irish Midlands

An extension to this redbrick home was imbued with richness and personality, writes interior designer Deirdre O’Connell. The age-old tradition of passing the home down through the generations preserves not only the relative connections but also the house itself. An exceptional family home in the Irish midlands, set in luscious, forested countryside, this home has undergone an extensive renovation and elegant refurbishment which will futureproof the home for generations to come.

Now in the hands of a busy young couple, the imposing, redbrick period style home could no longer sustain the requirements of modern family life. Extended space and additional rooms were key aspects of the building project, as were insulation, heating and electrical upgrades. In redesigning their period style home, the homeowners wanted to keep a classic, timeless interior while adding hints of contemporary elegance and all mod cons to create their own personalised space. This family had a clear vision of what they wanted from their new home but little time to achieve i





