Renewed Interest in Unsolved Murder Case as Chief Suspect Dies

News broke that Ian Bailey died over the weekend, causing renewed interest in the still-unsolved murder of French woman Sophie Toscan du Plantier. Here’s what the Sky and Netflix documentaries failed to answer. According to reports, Ian Bailey, the chief suspect in the 1996 murder of Sophie Tuscan du Plantier, died after he collapsed on the street in West Cork on Sunday evening. He received CPR from a number of first responders before National Ambulance Service paramedics arrived at the scene.

He continued to receive CPR en route to Bantry General Hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later. He died from a suspected cardiac arrest. For almost 28 years, the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier has remained a mystery. The 39-year-old French film producer was found dead on the driveway of her holiday home in rural Ireland on December 23, 1996. A mother, sister, wife, and all she had yet to become cruelly taken away. Beautiful and enigmatic, talented and prone to bouts of melancholy – in her life and work she sought out the stranger things in lif





