Renewable Projects Bypass Government Auction for Subsidies

Renewable projects with planning permission are signing contracts directly with tech companies, rather than entering the auction for subsidies. The energy transition in Ireland, and in most other countries, relies on a massive increase in renewable energy investment. The cost of renewable generation has fallen precipitously in recent years.





IrishTimes » / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ireland will miss renewable energy goals unless wind and solar projects get timely planning permission, conference toldMost renewable projects take 10 years to go from initial design to the grid

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Gerard Howlin: A government that cannot budget credibly is not a credible governmentJust as a government worthy of the name must pass a budget that is credible, the health service must be able to live within its allocation

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Taoiseach opens final section of €280 million N22 Macroom bypassVaradkar hails development which will reduce travel time between Cork and Killarney by estimated 17 minutes

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Final section of €280m Macroom bypass openedThe final section of the N22 Macroom bypass in Co Cork has been officially opened by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Innovation awards finalist: MyGug digester turns food waste into renewable energy and fertiliser1.5kg of food waste produces roughly 1.5 litres of bio fertiliser and one to two hours of cooking time

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Mainstream Renewable to cut almost third of costs after €1.1bn of lossesCompany will focus on pipeline assets with the greatest potential to deliver returns in the near term

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »