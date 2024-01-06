Renewable Energy Entrepreneur Eddie O'Connor Passes Away

The Irish businessman and renewable energy entrepreneur, Eddie O’Connor, has died. Mr O’Connor was a former CEO of Bord na Móna, the founder of Airtricity and the co-founder of Mainstream Renewables and SuperNode. A former purchasing manager with the ESB, he went on to become chief executive of Bord na Móna before a late career change.

Mr O’Connor, who was 76, switched to the renewable energy sector in the late 1990s and went on to become one of its key business figures, with his latest project the promotion of a pan-European “supergrid” for renewable energy





Luxurious Contemporary House Sold for €2.7 MillionWesterly House, a stunning contemporary house built by developer Leona Melia and her husband Eddie O'Connor, was sold for €2.7 million. The house, located by the river Glin, offers luxury, tranquillity, and high-end design. With its incredible craftsmanship and modern features, Westerly House is truly a dream home.

