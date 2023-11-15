HEAD TOPICS

Renault Introduces New Austral SUV with Unique Hybrid System

Renault has unveiled the Austral SUV, which replaces the Kadjar model. Unlike its predecessor, the Austral uses a unique hybrid system instead of the Nissan Qashqai e-Power's system. It features a 1.2-litre turbo three-cylinder petrol engine and an electric motor that adds 205Nm of torque.

Renault is seriously hedging its hybrid bets. You see, this new Austral SUV replaces the old, popular and generally pretty mediocre Kadjar. To do so, it has a new platform underneath, the Renault-Nissan CMF-CD platform if you enjoy behind-the-scenes engineering codes. That means that it shares a platform and basic engineering with the Nissan Qashqai e-Power. The e-Power is a pretty good hybrid, using its electric motor for power all the time, and only switching its 1.

5-litre petrol engine on when it needs to top up the tiny on-board battery. It’s more of a range-extender, really, and it works pleasantly, smoothly and mostly very quietly. Nah, not for us, said the Renault engineers when it came to creating the Austral’s hybrid system. Cocking a classically French snook at the entirely excellent Japanese engineering that was right in front of them, Renault’s people went their own hybrid way. So, the Austral uses a 1.2-litre turbo three-cylinder petrol engine coupled to an electric motor capable of adding 205Nm of torque to proceeding

