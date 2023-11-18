Remembering Hugh Russell: Belfast's Olympic Bronze Medalist

More than 30 years ago, a popular Olympic bronze medalist from Belfast , Hugh Russell , passed away at the age of 63 after a short illness. Despite his small stature, Russell stood out as a flyweight boxer with red hair and a wiry frame. He was well-known in Belfast for winning a bronze medal at the Moscow Olympic Games . This article reflects on the author's personal encounter with Russell and the city's admiration for its boxers.
