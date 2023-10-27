Relationship audit: 10 questions that will strengthen your connection with your partner

Nikki WalshTaking a relationship audit may sound scary but sitting down and reflecting on how things are going is a habit of healthy relationships.

A ‘relationship audit’ is a regular check-up on the mechanics of your partnership and whether things are running as smoothly as they could. The idea may sound a little cold and impersonal — but this isn’t simply checking boxes on a list. Checking in both personally and with each other on your feelings, your irritations, your goals and where you feel things are going wrong is actually very healthy.

Let’s face it — we’ve all found ourselves at some point Googling questions like “how to have the ‘exclusive’ talk”, “how to make things work long-distance”, or even “how do you know if your relationship is over”. Instead of internalising these questions, and building anxiety and paranoia over the possible answers in our heads, speaking about them openly with your partner is the best way to find a solution that works for both of you. headtopics.com

Dr. John Gottman, one of the most prolific relationship therapists in the world, wrote that a problem in a relationship cannot be solved until each person is able to say “Yes! You understand me. That’s exactly how I’m feeling”. He recommended what he called a ‘State of the Union’ meeting for couples — once a week, to sit down and hash out any existing or potential conflict between them, so that they can move forward feeling like they are both on the same team.

An open and honest relationship is a happy one — trust is the most important ingredient of any partnership, and it’s important that you both feel listened to and trust in each other. Ready to get started? Here are ten questions we recommend diving in with.Balance in a relationship can relate to a lot of things — whether it’s the practical stuff, like who’s doing more of the housework, to emotional stuff, where one person may feel like they’re putting in more effort than the other. headtopics.com

